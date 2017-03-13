A senior staff of the National Assembly Management, Mohammed Shuaibu slumped and died on the premises on Monday, March 13.

The cause of death remained unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Mohammed, who was the Clerk to the House of Representatives Committee on Agricultural Production Services, died after he complained of experiencing some discomfort.

Findings indicated that the deceased drove himself to to work on Monday, ahead of a scheduled meeting of the committee.

However, while he was in the office preparing for the meeting, he reportedly complained of the discomfort and slumped almost immediately.

He was promptly rushed to the National Assembly Clinic for medical attention, but doctors confirmed him dead on arrival at the clinic.

He was about 55 years old.

One source stated, “We are all in shock. He returned from Zaria (Kaduna State) yesterday (Sunday).

“He drove himself to work this morning and was looking healthy. His sudden death is a big shock to us.”

The Director of Information and Publications at the National Assembly, Mr. Dibal Ishaku, confirmed the incident, when The PUNCH sought his comments.

“Yes, our colleague has died. We don’t know what happened.

“The body has been taken back to Zaria”, Ishaku told The PUNCH.

The Chairman of the committee, Mr. Mohammed Monguno, also confirmed the death of his clerk.

Monguno mourned his exit, saying that his dedication to duty would be missed.

“He was a hard working officer, who was deployed in the committee about one year ago,” Monguno added.