Attempt by three female suicide bombers to attack a military outpost populary known as ‘Guantanamo’ along Muna garage, Maiduguri on Wednesday night, May 3 was foiled by security operatives.

Abdulkadir Ibrahim, spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA), in a statement, said the three teenagers were killed.

He noted that a security officer was however injured in the attempt to intercept the attackers.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) night 3/5/2017, at 10:05 pm, three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost popularly known as “Guantanamo” along Muna garage,” he said.

“They were sighted trying to gain access to the premises and were shot by the securities leading to the detonation of their concealed explosives, which killed all three of them and injured one of the security personnel.”