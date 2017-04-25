A large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered by troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army through its recently launched Operation HARBIN KUNAMA II in Southern part of Kaduna State.

The operation which covers some forests in Bauchi, Kano and Plateau States led to the discovery of 73 Dane Guns, 4 Locally Made Rifles, 1 Locally Made Machine Gun and 1 Locally Made Pistol.

Others include 260 Cartridges, 14 rounds of 7.62mm Ammunition, 63 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 1 Locally made Small Machine Gun Magazine, a pair of worn out military boot and some quantities of assorted Improvised Ammunition and Pyrotechnics hidden in dug out pits.

