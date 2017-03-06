Former US President, Barack Obama has been accused by his sucessor, President Donald Trump of tapping his telephone in the run-up to the November 2016 presidential election.

The White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, in a series of Tweets, described the alleged “wiretapping” as “very troubling.”

He said Trump had requested the Congress to examine whether “executive investigative powers were abused” during the 2016 election campaign, as part of an ongoing congressional probe into Russia’s influence on the election.

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 elections are very troubling,” Spicer tweeted.

“President Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

“Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted,” Spicer tweeted.

Trump had over the weekend tweeted, “Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!”

Soon after he added, “Is it legal for a sitting President to be ‘wire tapping’ a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A new low!

“I’d bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to election!”