The war of words between outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama and incoming President Donald Trump continued with Trump rejecting Obama’s claim that he could have defeated him in the November 8 presidential election if he had run against him.

Trump, in a reply to the outgoing President’s claim, took to his twitter handle and wrote in capital letters: “NO WAY!”.

The president-elect also listed some policies under Obama’s administration, which he thought constituted baggage to the outgoing President, and would have made it difficult for Obama to be re-elected had the U.S. Constitution allowed him to contest for the third term.

He said, “President Obama said that he thinks he would have won against me.

“He should say that but I say NO WAY! – jobs leaving, ISIS, OCare, etc,” Trump fired back at the outgoing president from whom he would take over on Jan. 20, 2017.

Obama had told his former senior adviser David Axelrod in an interview for the “The Axe Files” podcast, produced by the University of Chicago Institute of Politics and CNN, aired on Monday, December 26 that Americans still subscribed to his vision of progressive change, asserting that he could have succeeded in this year’s election if he was eligible to run.

The outgoing president also said that he would not hesitate to weigh in on important political debates after he leaves office.

(NAN)