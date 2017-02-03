President Trump has said that he wants to “destroy” a 1954 US rule that bars churches from endorsing political candidates.

Speaking at the annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, Mr. Trump told religious leaders that he plans to eliminate the so-called Johnson amendment as part of a broader effort to restore religious freedom protections to individuals, businesses and faith leaders.

“I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution,” Mr. Trump said.

The 1954 IRS provision prevents tax-exempt organizations from campaigning for or endorsing political candidates. Some Republican lawmakers want to repeal it, and Mr. Trump had promised during his campaign to get rid of the measure.

The president did not elaborate on how he intends to carry out the proposed move. But two House Republican lawmakers and Sen. James Lankford, Oklahoma Republican, introduced legislation Wednesday that would amend the tax code to “restore free speech” for churches and nonprofits as long as the speech takes place “in the ordinary