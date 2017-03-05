Popular Musician, Innocent Idibia also known as Tuface has revealed the reason he donated N3.5m to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

The singer who presented the cheque on behalf of his 2face Foundation to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Lagos, during the week and he enjoined other privileged Nigerians to do same.

On his reason for making the donation, the If love is a crime singer said, “I was not pleased with the conditions at the IDP camps when I visited recently. Considering the suffering and deprivation that those people have gone through, I decided to contribute my own bit. These are our fellow citizens we are talking about here and I think that everybody who is in a position to help should do so. The UNHCR is doing a great job and this is our own way of supporting them.”

According to available statistics from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre, the number of internally displaced persons in the country as of December 2015 stood at about 2, 152,000 people.

Meanwhile, 2face declined to comment further on his reason for boycotting the One Nigeria protest. He said, “I have nothing more to say about that. I uploaded a video announcing my decision at the time and it is still on my Instagram page.”