tuface

Music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface praised Nigerians for still going for the Nationwide protests against the Federal Government despite the fact he announced the cancellation.

Tuface was expected to lead the nationwide march, but pulled out one day before the commencement of the protest.

But breaking his silence on Tuesday, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, the “African Queen” crooner said, he would continue to speak for the people, even though he had been labelled as a coward. Courage to carry on with the protest.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

Watch The Video Below;

visit onevoice.ng 2 talk how e take do u or affect u. I respect everybodys opinion. #istandwithnigeria #onelove

A video posted by Innocent Idibia (@official2baba) on