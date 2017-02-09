Music star, Innocent Idibia popularly known as Tuface praised Nigerians for still going for the Nationwide protests against the Federal Government despite the fact he announced the cancellation.

Tuface was expected to lead the nationwide march, but pulled out one day before the commencement of the protest.

But breaking his silence on Tuesday, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, the “African Queen” crooner said, he would continue to speak for the people, even though he had been labelled as a coward. Courage to carry on with the protest.

Watch The Video Below;