The current administration led by President Muhammadu Buhari is not directionless according to the serving overseer of the Latter Rain Assembly (LRA), Pastor Tunde Bakare.

The cleric said this while giving ‘The State of the Nation Address’ at LRA auditorium in Lagos on Sunday, January 8.

Bakare expressed belief that the government has a clear direction to tackle corruption, terrorism, and deal with unemployment by diversifying the economy.

Bakare, though, admitted that Buhari’s government had failed in communicating the direction of its change agenda to the Nigerian people.

“I have heard concerned citizens attribute Nigeria’s current challenges to a lack of direction by the present administration,” Bakare said.

“I beg to disagree with this opinion no matter how widely held. Right from his inaugural address, President Buhari outlined a three-point policy thrust that included combating insecurity, tackling corruption and dealing with unemployment through diversification.”

Bakare, who quoted Nigerian Security Tracker, a portal of the United States Council on Foreign Relations that maps violence in Nigeria, said the number of deaths per month from violence perpetuated by a combination of state and non-state actors, including Boko Haram, dropped “from 767 deaths in May 2015 when this government came into power, to 250 deaths in December 2016, 19 months into the administration.

“As at April 2016, despite the acceleration of global terror, Boko Haram’s impact had been reduced from 22 attacks per month in 2015 to 9 per month in 2016,” he added.

He said the government’s diversification efforts had also propelled increased attention to agriculture, with “the sector growing by 4.54% in the third quarter of the year despite the 2.24% year on year reduction in growth rate”.

“The third quarter also saw growth in non-oil sectors, including fishing and crop production. These are signs of a diversifying economy. Therefore, the assumption that the Buhari administration lacks direction is questionable.”