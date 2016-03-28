Tunji Braithwaite was born in 1933, the youngest son of eight children. He was educated at the prestigious C.M.S Grammar School, entering the school’s Preparatory Section in 1946 and completing his education there in 1953. He proceeded to sit for his A Levels at the London University at Kennington College in 1955 and enrolled in 1957/58 as a Law student at the Council of Legal Education, London. He was admitted into Lincoln’s Inn that same year and graduated as a barrister in 1960.

In February 1961, he was called to the Bar at Lincoln’s Inn and thereafter signed the Rolls of Barristers at the High Court of Justice, Strand, London before returning to Nigeria. His set at the call to the Bar included the late Ligali Ayorinde, the late Mrs. Omotosho (nee Sonola-Soyinka) and Fola Sasegbon among others. In March 1961, he was enrolled as a Barrister and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

His father, Reverend I. Braithwaite led the first Anglican Missionary Expedition that opened up the Ijebu Province of Western Nigeria to the Gospel of Jesus Christ. In 1894, he built the first church in Epe, St. Michael’s, having accumulated a large congregation.

Tunji’s elder brother, the late T.A. Braithwaite was a giant in the African insurance industry and was responsible for much of the development of that sector in Africa as a whole and certainly within the Nigerian economy. He is remembered for his significant impact in the development and creation of a vibrant economy.

The younger members of the Braithwaite family continue to be relevant to their community by playing significant roles in the various sectors of the economic and socio-political systems of the country.

He married his childhood sweetheart; Grace S. Falade in 1956 while they were undergraduates. They have 5 children and many grandchildren.