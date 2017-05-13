It has been gathered that twenty six private jets and four police and air force aircraft landed in Minna, Niger State, on Friday for the wedding of Halima, last child of former military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida.

The aircraft had brought dignitaries from all parts of the country and beyond into the city for the occasion.

The groom, Alhaji Auwal Abdullahi, a prominent businessman from Gombe State, gave 10 cows and N500, 000 as bride price for his bride, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Garba Wushishi performed the symbolic ceremony of handing over Halimat to her husband around 2.45 pm while she was received on behalf of the groom by Governor Ibrahim Dankwanbo of Gombe State.

Former President, then Goodluck Jonathan, his then Vice, Namadi Sambo, and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, were among top dignitaries who graced the occasion.

Also in attendance were the governors of Kaduna, Sokoto, Zamfara, Kwara and Kano states, while business moguls, Aliko Dangote and Tony Elemulu, led the line from the private sector.