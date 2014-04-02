It is sad how in the age of social media, things go viral at the speed of light.
A 100-Level Covenant University student Bisi has allegedly been expelled after a video of her twerking naked has gone viral.
In the clip, Bisi is seen completely naked, dancing and twerking with her fully clothed roommate who goes by the name MhiZ Jacklyn on Twitter.
Bisi’s racy video is currently trending on Twitter. A few hours ago, the friend clarified that she didn’t leak the video. She claims that a male CU student took the video from the recycle bin on her laptop.
6 on “Twerking Gone Wrong! 100-Level Covenant University Student Allegedly Expelled for Naked Viral Video”
If truly it was the guy that leaked that video out, he must be dealt with sincerely, if he has done this in advanced country, he will be cooling his head in jail
May God Of DR. DAVID OYEDEPO ave mercy On U, for doing dat Okey!
Oh! this is very odd, she shouldn't have done it in the first place,
I don’t know what Nigerian institutions are turning into
Sad enough that many go toChristian Universities but they do not allow the schools to go through them. I am of the opinion that not just this lady should be expelled but the jacklyn lady and the guy that leaked the video. They are all culprits
It’s really bad they must be expelled from schooooool