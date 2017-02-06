Omojuwa

It seems social media critic, Omojuwa got more than he bargained for when he attacked a twitter user for stating his opinion about the nationwide protest Tuface announced its cancellation on Saturday night.

Harsh words were exchanged on twitter yesterday but what has really got Omojuwa on Monday is the fact that he called our a blogger, Linda Ikeji for sharing what he told her in confidence to another person who used it as a weapon to attack him.

See the exchange below;

Post

 

tweet

Stanley

See the reactions that have trailed it;

 

 