The Peoples Democratic Party has said two governors of the All Progressives Congress are set to defect from the opposition party to the ruling party.
Apart from the unnamed governors, the ruling party added that some members of the National Assembly who are members of the APC were also set to defect to the ruling party.
The National Publicity Secretary of the ruling party, Olisa Metuh, said these in a statement he issued in Abuja on Saturday.
Metuh, in his statement entitled ‘Lying Is APC’s operational creed’, also lambasted the APC for its alleged lies against the Federal Government.
He said, “Many more of its members including two state governors and members of the National Assembly are now set to decamp to the PDP due to the bad image and anti-democratic stance of the APC.”
He also upbraided the APC leaders for “working against the national interest and making themselves a laughing stock in the eyes of the international community by going to the British House of Commons and various international events to concoct stories in a bid to damage the image of their own nation.”
When contacted on Saturday, the National Publicity Secretary, APC, Lai Mohammed, said, “It is nothing but propaganda and wishful thinking to divert the attention of Nigerians away from the embarrassment facing the presidency.
“Nigerians want to know what ex-governors Ali Modu-Sheriff was doing with the President in Chad. That is the question PDP should answer.”
