Two senior officers of the Nigerian Army, Major General Idris Alkali, and Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu, escaped death via improvised explosive devices.

The convoy the Nigerian Army Chief of Administration and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division were in encountered four hidden IEDs during their journey to Bama, in central Borno State.

This was made known in a statement by Brig. Gen. Sani Usman.

The statement read that their convoy encountered and cleared four Improvised explosive devices buried by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists along their way from Bama to Gwoza at about 10.00am on Saturday 22nd April 2017.

Usman said, “They encountered the four clustered IEDs buried at a crossing point along Banki Junction and Pulka road, about six kilometres to Firgi in Borno State.

“The Explosive Ordinance Device team, however, were able to quickly detect the deadly IEDs and safely extracted and detonated them.”

He revealed that “The two senior officers were on operational visit to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed for Operation LAFIYA DOLE currently engaged in Operation DEEP PUNCH.”