The two men suspected of allegedly raping a woman inside a mosque in Ibadan were on Tuesday paraded by the Oyo State Police Command.

The suspects, Olajide Olakanmi and Olanrewaju Taiwo, are both night watchmen in a filling station in Ibadan and were said to have waylaid a woman, dispossessed her of her belongings before having forceful canal knowledge of her.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sam Adegbuyi, paraded the duo before newsmen in the state, saying, “On February 1, at about 1a.m., two night guards attached to a filling station along Ologuneru-Eruwa Road, attacked a female, who had sought refuge at a nearby mosque and robbed her of her belongings, including phone and cash.

“The men, armed with guns and cutlasses, also raped the victim before they escaped.

“However, due to thorough investigation, the two suspects, later identified as Olajide Olakanmi, aged 30, and Olanrewaju Taiwo, aged 29 were arrested.”

The CP gave details of what the victim was doing in the mosque at that time saying, “She was coming from Niger State and arrived Ologuneru area around 11p.m.

“She was unable to get a vehicle to her dad’s place, near Eruwa.

“Then, a Good Samaritan, who is a commercial motorcyclist, took her to the mosque to pass the night. But the suspects came from a nearby filling station and attacked her.”