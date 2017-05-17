Barely days after the murder of Karabo Mokoena by her boyfriend, the remains of two friends, Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phingula were found at a dumping site in Tladi informal settlement, Johannesburg Tuesday morning.

According to reports, they were mugged, raped and shot dead over the weekend. The young women went missing on Friday, May 12. Bongeka Phungula graduated from the Durban University of Technology. She recently moved to Johannesburg to pursue an acting career. Qwabe is from Zola, Soweto.