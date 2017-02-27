The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has arrested two Chinese men, Taolung Shen and Xu Jing Yau for allegedly importing fake tyres worth over N5bn.

The Director General of SON, Anthony Aboloma, said the seizure followed a tip-off from a whistle-blower.

According to PUNCH, statement by SON on Sunday said that the suspects brought the substandard tyres into Nigeria by stuffing them into one another.

The suspects, the statement added, churned out the substandard tyres into the Nigerian market under brand names such as Powertrac, Aptany, Harmony, Duraturn, Bearway, City Tour, Winda, Glory, Chachland, City Grand, Grandsonte and Sunny.

“Sometimes as many as five tyres were stuffed into one and the tyres would have bent and ruptured in several places, thereby looking weak and slack. But the Chinese adorned the tyres with new labels and shinny linings to create the impression of being new and healthy,” SON said.

Some of the tyres found in the warehouse had post-dated manufacturing dates.

“The SON Directorate of Compliance intercepted one of their trucks on the highway, tracked it and then this. You can see the amount of danger that these people are posing to our people and our economy just because they want to make huge profit at the expense of the lives of Nigerians.

It is a clear case of investing millions in illicit business in order to take away the lives of millions of Nigerians, to destroy the lives of millions of Nigerians. If we allow something like this, it will amount to killing Nigerians

“I want to reiterate that there is no hiding place for those who deal in substandard products as they would be caught and their products confiscated. Today’s feat is an example,” Aboloma said.

The suspects have since been handed over to the police.