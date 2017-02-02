The two customs officers who were declared wanted by the Nigeria Customs Service in connection with the 661 pump-action rifles recovered in the Mile 2 Apapa area of Lagos State, have surrendered to the authorities.

The PUNCH learnt that the suspects, Abdullahi I, with service number 44483 ASC, and Odiba Haruna Inah, with service number 133386 ACIC, submitted themselves to the Federal Operations Unit, Ikeja, on Wednesday.

Recall that the two men were declared wanted for allegedly clearing a container laden with 661 pump-action rifles.

It was learnt that the two officers had fled immediately the weapons were uncovered by customs officials attached to the FOU, Zone A, Ikeja.

A source said the men showed up at the FOU office on Wednesday, adding that they had been detained and were undergoing interrogation.

He said, “They have surrendered for arrest. They came today shortly after they were declared wanted. While one came in the morning, the other surrendered around 4pm. They have been taken into custody and are currently undergoing interrogation.”

The source explained that the importer, clearing agent, and escort, were also making useful statements, saying appropriate actions would be taken at the end of investigations.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the container, which came from China, was bound for the FESTAC Town area of Lagos State before they were intercepted.

A source, who saw the manifest of the container, said they were headed for FESTAC Town extension.