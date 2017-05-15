Officers of the Borno State Police Command have arrested two suspected car thieves, Abdullahi Musa and Aminu Adamu, for stealing a Honda Civic during a Juma’at prayer in the GRA area.

It was learnt that the suspects, who posed as worshippers, gained entry into Abu Huraira Mosque in the area and removed the car, with number plate, BAU 787 AE, from where it was parked. The incident happened on May 5, at about 2.30pm.

PUNCH reports that after the owner, one Abubakar Matori, finished prayer, he could not find the car and alerted the police.

The two suspects, aged 25 and 27 respectively, were apprehended along Bauchi-Maiduguri Road, while the car was recovered.

The Bauchi State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspects had been charged to court.