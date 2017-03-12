Nigerian troops on Saturday night, March 11 shot dead two teenage female suicide bombers as they made a futile attempt to sneak into Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, wearing explosive vests hidden under their clothes.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the deafening explosion that resonated in most part of Maiduguri at about 9 p.m. on Saturday was as a result of the safe detonation of the explosive vests retrieved from the bodies of the dead girls. They were both in their late teens.

“It happened at about 8.45 p.m., when two female suicide bombers, about 18 years of age, attempted to enter Maiduguri through Umarari in Molai General area about 9km to Maiduguri township”, said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“They were sighted by the Civilian-JTF and consequently shot dead by security personnel on duty at the area.

“No other loss of life or injury was recorded. The police EOD (explosive ordinance department) team was mobilized to the scene to render the unexploded IED safe, while normalcy has been restored to the area.”

Hours before the interception of the two suicide bombers, troops of the Nigeria Army had gunned down a Boko Haram kingpin during an operation that led to the rescue of 211 civilian captives from a Boko Haram den.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, confirmed the development in a statement he sent to the media.

“Following reported sighting of Boko Haram terrorists scavenging in some villages in northern Borno State, troops of 22 Brigade Garrison, Operation LAFIYA DOLE in conjunction with Civilian JTF, on Saturday embarked on fighting patrol to Cingal, Murye and Mala Maja villages and cleared them of the terrorists”, the brigadier general said.

“During an encounter, the troops neutralised one Boko Haram terrorist and recovered 11 bicycles. The patrol team also rescued 211 civilians held captive by Boko Haram terrorists at Murye and Mala Maja village.

“In addition, the patrol team escorted 2 heavy duty trucks and 18 pickup vans to recover Internally Displaced Persons’ foodstuff from Mala Maja.