At least two bodies were recovered outside a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State, early Saturday, April 8 after two female suicide bombers attacked worshippers there, officials said.

The attackers struck as worshippers observed early morning prayers in an area called Jiddari Polo.

Five people were injured in the attack, officials said.

Police said the girls could not gain much access into the targeted mosque. One of the suicide bombers later detonated an explosive that killed her fellow attacker too, police spokesperson, Victor Isuku, said.

Mr. Isuku, a deputy superintendent of police, said the incident happened “at about 0520hrs, today, when two female suicide bombers with IED strapped to their bodies attempted to enter a mosque at Juddumuri village, after federal high court.

“They were intercepted and prevented by the Muslim worshippers. In the process, one of them detonated her vest, killing both of them and injuring five others.

“The injured were rushed to specialist hospital, while the remains of the suicide bombers were equally evacuated by state emergency management agency (SEMA).”

A second blast was heard from the same location at about 6.37am