There are fresh fears of renewed violence in Southern Kaduna following the killing of two Fulani herdsmen were killed on Saturday afternoon, March 11.

The herdsmen were reportedly shot while herding cattle in Anguwan Yashi village in Jema’a local government area.

The National Assistant Secretary of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, Ibrahim Abdullahi, told PREMIUM TIMES over the telephone those killed are Anas Shuaibu, 20, and Yahaya Musa, 14.

Mr. Abdullahi however called on the Fulani community in the area “not to take the laws into their hands and allow the security agencies do their job”.

He also appealed to the attackers to “please give peace a chance.”

The spokesperson of the police in the state, Aliyu Othman, confirmed the incident and said nine persons have already been arrested in connection with the killing.

He said the police was proceeding with investigation of the murder.