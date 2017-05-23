Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on Monday, May 22 gunned down two kidnap suspects in Anambra State.

One of the suspects said to be a special motorcyclist responsible for the collection of ransom was also arrested.

Parading the suspect alongside the bodies of the dead ones at the headquarters of the Anambra State Police Command, Amawbia, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Sam Okaula said that the suspected kidnappers had boasted of ridiculing the police command.

Mr. Okaula said some of the gang members who are at large would be arrested while information has been given on where they hid their arms.

He, therefore, warned criminals to exit the state as it would be made uncomfortable for them and their nefarious activities.