A fatal accident in Ore, Ondo State on Thursday, January 12 has taken the lives of two persons and leaving several injured.

One of the deceased has been identified as Nduka Ojiji Emeogo Okonkwo from Umudara Ebe ukpor Nnewi south LGA. Another occupant is said to be in a coma.

According to eyewitness, the Sienna driver, conveying the victims to Lagos, who was on a very high speed wanted to overtake a truck from the right side without knowing that another Bedford truck loaded with timber was approaching so closely.

Uncontrollably, he quickly forced his own car in between the two trucks, which led to the bigger truck smashing the Sienna from the back, killing the two occupants behind the driver immediately. All other occupants in the vehicle were badly injured, two were said to be in coma.

A friend, who shared the sad news on Facebook wrote:

“What a tragedy? Our dearly beloved brother Nduka Ojiji Emeogo Okonkwo from Umudara Ebe ukpor Nnewi south LGA left home to Lagos early morning yesterday, Thursday 12th January 2017 with two of his close relations also from Umudara, and a friend that visited him for a burial that took place in his compound yesterday.

But barely 4 hours after he left home from his compound in Umudara Ebe a very bad news that he died in a motor accident in Ore ondo state while the other 2 sustained injury and their friend still unconscious.

He boarded Orizu motor at Nnewi. What a pathetic story. All the relatives that came for condolence in his house are back in the same place where friend and family are waiting for his body to be brought back home for internment , possibly today.

As we wait for The arrival of his body back home. We can only say, may his soul rest in peace. As at the time of writing this the body is still in ore waiting for police clearance.

Burial ceremony of nwada took place yesterday in the same compound. To Ojiji Okonkwo and entire Umudara people we say take heart.”

See more photos below;