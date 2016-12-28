Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Lagos state.

They were apprehended during the screening of passengers on an Ethiopian Airline flight to Hong Kong and Egypt Airline flight to Athens.

A statement by the NDLEA commander at the Lagos airport, Ahmadu Garba, says one of the suspects, 37 year old Achebe Chucks who is an importer of electronics, excreted forty-five (45) wraps of cocaine he ingested weighing 935 grammes while the other suspect, 43 year old Ndukwe Daniel who lives in Athens, excreted five (5) wraps of cocaine weighing 215 grammes.

“Both suspects tested positive for narcotic ingestion and while under observation, they expelled wraps of cocaine which they had wanted to smuggle out of the country. The suspects are currently under investigation” Ahmadu said in his statement.