The two men pictured above were mercilessly beaten before being handed over to authorities due to the allegations they and other gang members had been terrorizing the community of Obiaruku in Delta State.

According to a Facebook user, Hon. Kester Madu the community youths dealt with them mercilessly before they handed them over for treatment.

Read the post below;

“These two men and their gang has been terrorising Obiaruku community by hanging around Banks in Obiaruku n Abraka to rub them. This boys are not from Obiaruku rather from other states but resident in Kwale Ndokwa West. Just look at them, they are very lucky for not being burnt by Obiaruku youths. This is a lesson to anyone that is involved”.