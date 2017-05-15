Two Nigerians were reportedly brutalised by South Africans.

The photos of the two men who were nearly beaten to death at Kuruman, Northern Cape were shared by the social media user, Martin Ogbaje.

He said “May God save us in this country South Africa, two Nigeria guys almost murdered yesterday in Kuruman Northern Cape. If not because of Police help, their lives could have been a story by now.”

The Facebook user however failed to why the Nigerians were beaten, but comments from other users indicated that the action may be drug related.

“As long as they continues to destroy our kids and country with drugs we will destroy them as well,” a commentator from South Africa said.