The long arm of the law has caught up with two siblings suspected to be members of a seven-man robbery gang in Ogun State.

They were arrested the Ogun State Police Commmad for allegedly breaking into a Coca-Cola warehouse in the Ota area of the state.

The suspects – Ikechukwu Onwe, 40, and 35-year-old Chukwunma Onwe – and five others reportedly stole several pieces of heavy duty batteries, truck engines, air cleaners, radiators, and cartons of insecticide, valued at N30m from the warehouse.

PUNCH reports that the siblings and their gang members, Onyebuchi Muruako, 37; Obiora Onyemuazu, 49; Chidi Monday, 36, and Mutiu Olodigbo, 40, were led to the warehouse by a ringleader, who is still at large, in a truck on Monday, May 22.

It was gathered that they were offloading the stolen goods at Monday’s house in Alishiba, Sango Ota, around 6am when they were caught by some vigilantes in the area, who alerted the police at the Onipanu division.

A team of operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer, ACP Muyideen Obe, responded to the distress call and arrested six suspects, while the gang leader escaped.