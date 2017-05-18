The Borno State Command has confirmed that two soldiers were killed in a suicide attack at a military checkpoint in Konduga.

The female suicide bomber, according to a statement by the spokesman of the police in Borno state, Victor Isuku, detonated the explosive strapped on her at a military checkpoint just in front of an Internally Displaced Persons camp.

Isuku said that the information received from Police in Konduga has it that on Wednesday, 17/5/17, at about 7:30 pm, a female suicide bomber detonated explosive strapped to her body at Mashimari by military checkpoint behind internally displaced persons camp at Konduga.

The police spokesman said the woman was lost in the attack which claimed two soldiers.

He said the scene of the crime was visited by team of EOD of the police.

Isuku said normalcy has been restored even as the situation continued to be monitored.