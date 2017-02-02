Vigilant Police Officers stationed at the Samaru Kataf roundabout in Kaduna at about 7.30am this morning apprehended two suspected Fulani herdsmen who were armed with two AK-47 guns and two cutlasses.

When they were interrogated, they said they were on their on their way to Fadan Karshi in Sanga Local government area in Southern Kaduna.

