A video which shows how a 2-year-old Utah boy saved his twin brother from being crushed to death has gone viral.

Bowdy is credited with saving Brock, his twin brother’s life after he was stuck under a dresser that fell on him.

The video which was shared online by their father has already garnered over one million likes on Youtube.

In the full video posted on YouTube, the boys were seen opening the various dresser drawers and trying to climb up on it. The dresser tipped over – and Brock got stuck underneath while Bowdy apparently was unhurt.

Bowdy quickly jumped into action, trying to push the dresser off his brother.

Eventually, Bowdy was able to push the dresser, releasing his brother.

“We know Bowdy was not alone in moving the dresser off of Brock,” Shoff wrote on Facebook. “And feel blessed that he is okay. Please make sure all your dressers are bolted and secured to the wall.”

Watch Videos below