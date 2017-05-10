A Chinese man attempted to stab CEO of Made Men Music, Ubi Franklin at a furniture showroom in Lekki, Lagos State on Tuesday, May 9.

According to Ubi, the Chinese is now cooling his heels in Maroko police custody.

Read Ubi Franklin post below;

“Earlier today I was at LIFEMATE furniture show room at the palms Lekki to enquire about a service I paid for that wasn’t attended to. I was then asked by a junior staff (Nigerian) to speak to his “OGA” (a Chinese man). The Chinese man paid me no attention when I approached him with my concerns, he rather walked away as I was still trying to make my concerns known to him. So I followed up to say his attitude was unacceptable and then proceeded to leave the shop since he wasn’t going to pay me any attention or courtesy as a returning customer.

“As I was walking out the door I heard someone scream, I turned my back, only for me to see the Chinese man running towards me with two knives. But for the quick intervention of my cousin the story would have been different.

“I handed him over to the police who then transferred him to Maroko police state and he was asked why he wanted to stab me and he said Cos I said “see this Chinese man o”. Anyways God got me covered Physically and spiritually