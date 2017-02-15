The Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma on Monday said the federal government has no plans to increase taxes but to get tax avoiders to do the needful.

Reacting to a comment by Ben Murray-Bruce, a senator, at the public hearing of the Joint session of the National Assembly on the 2017 Budget, the minister said government was only working to increase its internally generated revenue by broadening its tax base.

“A view has been expressed that we should not increase taxes; that we should broaden our tax collection instead. That is precisely what is in the budget,” Mr. Udoma said.

Mr. Murray-Bruce had insinuated the federal government was about to increase taxes, an action he said would worsen the poor economic fortunes of Nigerians and businesses.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, had recently said that the government would increase tax on luxury items, like champagne, yachts and other luxury items from its current five per cent.

But, Mr. Udoma clarified that there was no plan to increase neither the value added tax, VAT, nor company’s income tax, CIT.

“There is no increase at all in taxes. But people who are not paying taxes must be made to pay. So, the idea is to increase revenue by broadening the tax base, not by increasing taxes,” Mr. Udoma said.