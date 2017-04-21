A Pastor in Uganda, Aloysius Bugingo has allegedly burnt bibles belonging to his church members.

According to Zambezi Reporters, the House of Prayer Ministries, pastor burnt the bibles because he feels it’s misleading them.

The report quoted Bugingo as saying Bibles like the King James version and the New Testament, have been tampered with and some verses omitted.

Bugingo said that the lines talking about the Fasting and Lent, in general, were erased and that the word “ Holy Ghost ” appears a whopping 99 times yet the word “Holy Spirit” appears only seven times.

He, therefore, requested members of his congregation to collect all the said Bible versions and set them ablaze.