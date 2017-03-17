Uganda’s police spokesperson Andrew Kaweesi and two of his aides have been killed.

Andrew Felix Kaweesi was being driven to work early Friday when his car was attacked by unknown assailants.he alongside his driver Godfrey Mambewa and his bodyguard Corporal Kenneth Erau were shot dead at about 9am on Friday morning, March 17th, near his home in Kulambiro in Kisaasi, police said.

Kaweesi, an Assistant Inspector General of Police served as the force’s spokesman and was one of the country’s most high-profile officers.

He was heading to Uganda Christian University to speak to students but he did not show up.

“He (Kaweesi) was waylaid this morning by yet unknown gunmen. All the occupants of the vehicle were killed,” government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo said.

No further details were immediately available and the motive of the gunmen was unclear.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Emirian Kayima confirmed the murders, adding investigations have been launched.

The bodies have been removed from the scene and taken to the mortuary.

See more photos (warning: the photos are a bit graphic)