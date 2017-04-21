The former England and Aston Villa defender Ugo Ehiogu has died aged 44, Tottenham have announced.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach,” read a Tottenham Hotspur statement.

“Ugo received immediate treatment after suffering a cardiac arrest at the training centre yesterday before being transferred to hospital, where he passed away in the early hours of the morning.

Spurs’ head of coaching and player development, Johjn McDermott, said: “Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club. Ugo’s immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family.

“The club sends its deep condolences to Ugo’s family. Gemma has specifically asked that the family are given privacy at this difficult time.

We should also like to place on record our thanks to all the medical professionals including those at North Middlesex University Hospital, Royal Brompton Hospital and Harefield Hospital and their care and support.”

He leaves behind his wife Gemma, and a son.