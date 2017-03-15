A court in the United Kingdom has sentenced a 27-year-old Nigerian man to seven years imprisonment after finding him him guilty of grooming underage girls for sex.

According to reports, Taheeb Udusole pretended to be the rich son of an African king while grooming his two victims aged 14 and 15 years.

The Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how the unemployed Nigerian met the girls on social media, lied that he was 17 years old son of an African king, offered them gifts and money and sent taxis to collect them so they could visit him.

The taxi would deliver his victims to an address near to his east London home so they would never know where he actually lived.

Both the victims, who did not know each other, believed that ‘Daniel’ was their boyfriend and came forward with allegations separately, the Met Police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team said.

“Taheeb Udusole is a predator who claimed that he believed the girls were adult because neither arrived in school uniform. Both girls had told Udusole their age and he continued to force them to have sex regardless,” Detective Sergeant Laura Hillier, the investigating officer, said in a UK’s Evening Standard report.

“Unaware that they were victims, these girls have gone through a traumatic experience and should be proud of the strength of character they have shown during the investigation and approaching trial. I hope that today’s sentence brings them a measure of comfort and closure and that they can move on with their lives.

“We cannot be certain that there are not more victims who have suffered from the actions of this man who have not yet come forward. I would urge anyone who has been a victim to contact police immediately by dialling 101.”

Udusole pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with two girls aged 14 and 15.

He will be deported after his sentence.