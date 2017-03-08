Following a report credited to a London-based newspaper, Observer that former president Goodluck Jonathan rejected the offer by the British Royal Armed Force (RAF) to help rescue over 200 Chibok schoolgirls, when they were kidnapped by Boko Haram in 2014, the British High Commission in Abuja has debunked the report.

The British High Commission rejected the report on Tuesday, March 7 while speaking to Arise News Network and that the allegation that the RAF was over the area for a number of months and actually located the girls within weeks, but the Nigerian government under former President Jonathan turned down its offer to rescue the girls, “was false”.

At a press briefing on Monday when asked about the matter, the UK’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Security Council and head of the delegation to the Lake Chad region, Ambassador Mathew Rycroft, dismissed the allegation.

“The British High Commissioner briefed me on that today (Monday) and said that the allegations are not true,” Rycroft said.

When queried for further comments, he directed all enquiries to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria.

In its statement, the British High Commission, said “a more cordial, collaborative and unified approach between Nigeria and her allies than the reported differences was used”.

The statement added, “UK worked with the US and France to provide a range of military and intelligence support to the Nigerian government in their search (for the Chibok girls), and in fact, a wider effort to address the longer term challenge of terrorism.

“But importantly, we won’t comment on specific additional details, which is a matter for the Nigerian government and the military.”