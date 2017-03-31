23 Nigerians were on Friday, March 31 deported by the United Kingdom Government for various immigration offences in the country.

The all male deportees arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 6 am in a chartered aircraft.

The spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Airport Command, Joseph Alabi, confirmed the development.

The deportees were received by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and the Police.

Also on ground to receive them were officials of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria.

The deportees were profiled by immigration authorities before they were allowed to leave for their respective destinations.