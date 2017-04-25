The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright says the UK Government is happy with the economic outlook of Nigeria and will emerge as one of the three biggest economies of the world by 2050.

He made this disclosure on Monday, April 24 in Lagos as part of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce, NBCC.

Speaking on the topic, “Nigeria-British Relations: The Next 100 Years”, Arkwright said that by virtue of the policies and investment habits of the current government of Nigeria, it was glaring that the country would no longer be dependent on aid to develop.

Arkwright said, “By 2050, Nigeria will be the third biggest country in the world as it will overtake the USA to join China and India as the three biggest countries.

“Second, Lagos, Africa’s fifth largest economy in 2016, will become more important in the coming years as African example of how to break down barriers to doing business and bring in foreign investment.”

Speaking further, Arkwright also predicted that in a few years, Lagos would become a major global economic centre, while Nigeria would emerge one of the three biggest countries in the world.