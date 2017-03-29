UK’s Prime Minister, Theresa May has finally triggered article 50, which would activate UK’s departure from the European Union.

While speaking at the UK parliament after the country’s ambassador formally handed over the activation letter to the EU in Brussels, May said it was a “unique opportunity” to “shape a brighter future” for the UK.

“The Article 50 process is now underway in accordance with the wishes of the British people, the United Kingdom is leaving the European Union. This is an historic a moment from which there can be no turning back,” she said.

Donald Tusk, European Council president, confirmed the receipt of the latter, via a tweet: “After nine months the UK has delivered. #Brexit”.

In a six-page letter to Tusk, May highlighted seven principles of discussion she expects from the EU over the next two years.