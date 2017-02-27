The trial of former Petroleum resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke and four others over corruption and money laundering will begin in June 2017

Diezani who has been in the UK since 2015, is alleged to have stashed in the UK, proceeds from corrupt practices she got while in office.

The National Crime Agency, a national law enforcement and police agency in the United Kingdom.(NCA), on October 2nd 2015 arrested Alison-Madueke and four others including her brothers, for alleged bribery and corruption and money laundering.

According to The Nation, a source at EFCC says one of the suspects to be tried alongside the former minister was recently found at a hideout in London. The source denied cliams in some quarters that the antigraft agency was in a secret negotiation with her.

“The UK investigators have gone far on the allegations against Diezani. From the records made available, the ex-minister and four others will face trial as from June. We have taken more evidence to the UK, including all court records relating to the final forfeiture of $153million. We have a huge pile of documents. In fact, one of the suspects on the radar of investigators has been located in London and he is under surveillance.”

Addressing claims of a negotiation between the agency and the former Minister, the source said

“There is no basis to negotiate with the ex-Minister in view of the overwhelming evidence at our disposal. You should ask yourself what purpose the negotiation will serve. The EFCC is set for the trial of the ex-minister at home and abroad. It is curious to be talking of a curious negotiation with someone who has a prima facie case to answer. The ex-minister has forfeited $153m; we have had far-reaching investigation on her involvement in the $115m poll bribery scandal; we have seized some of her choice properties and she has consistently maintained that she is ready for trial. So, what is the basis for negotiation when we have a good case?”

Messrs Abiye Agama and Somye Agama are Mrs Alison-Madueke siblings who operate some UK-based businesses hurriedly shut them after the NCA and the EFCC searchlight became intense.