There is a new ponzi scheme in town just like MMM, iCharity to mention a few and it is known as Ultimate Cycler.

The website of Ultimate Cycler however went down yesterday morning, December 1 as members could not log in leading to panic and fear among its investors. As at the time of this report, the site is still experiencing some technical issues.

A message posted on the website read;

The website would “be right back.”

“We are currently updating the site to give you a more pleasurable experience and will be back online shortly.”

“Our update estimation is to be complete over the next 6 – 12 hours.”

Unlike MMM which offered 30% returns on investment, Ultimate Cycler promised to pay 300% return to its investors within 45 days.

The huge returns offered has lured many to the scheme, with some even abandoning MMM Nigeria.

HOW ULTIMATE CYCLER WORKS AND HOW TO JOIN ULTIMATE CYCLER NIGERIA

When you register, you will need to donate the sum of N12,500 to a fellow member you registered under his link, and he will then confirm your donation.

Create an Ultimate Cycler Account Here

Your registration will be complete when you have sent N12,500 ($25) to the person you are matched with.

After that, login to your ultimate Cycler account, click on “My Profile”, when your profile loads up, scroll down to the part that says “Payment Instructions.” Delete the default text you don’t need there and enter your bank account details there.

Note: You will get paid to the bank account details you entered in the “Payment Instructions” section. So, make sure it is correct.

Whenever you receive payment go to your Ultimate Cycler account to confirm that the person has paid you. This is also important.

The system (Admin) will put 4 other registered people under you from spillovers who will also pay you N12,500 each, into your bank account, making N50,000. You can also bring people to register under you if you can’t wait for the system to do it for you.

After you have your 4 people under you, you can now upgrade to Grade 2, where you Will need to pay N25,000 from your N50000 to a Grade 2 upline member and now you don’t need to worry on how to get people in this level, the system will bring 16 persons under you who will pay you N25000 each making N400,000.

LEVEL 2

You upgrade with $50 (N25,000) out of your profits.

It is also 2×2 matrix.

As your downlines follow you, together with spillovers from your uplines, you cycle $50 x 4= $200 (N100,000). Re-enter as you did in the $25 matrix. You keep profiting with the cycle of $200 over and over without limit, giving you $150 each time you cycle, which is N75,000 net profit over and over and over again without end.

LEVEL 3

It is also a 2×2 matrix.

In the same manner, you upgrade to this matrix with $100 (N50,000).

At this level you earned $100 x4 = $400 (N200,000), giving you a net profit of N150,000 over and over without end.

LEVEL 4

It is also a 2×2 matrix.

In the same manner, you upgrade to this matrix with $200 (N100,000).

At this level you earned $200 x4 = $800 (N400,000), giving you a net profit of N300,000 over and over without limit.

LEVEL 5

It is also a 2×2 matrix.

In the same manner, you upgrade to this matrix with $400 (N200,000).

At this level you earned $400 x4 = $1,600 (N800,000), giving you a net profit of NN600,000 over and over again without end.

LEVEL 6

It is also a 2×2 matrix.

In the same manner, you upgrade to this matrix with $800 (N400,000).

At this level you earned $800 x4 = $3,200 (N1,600,000), giving you a net profit of N1,2000,000 over and over without end as you keep on cycling. It’s noteworthy that all these business centers operate independent of another.

ULTIMATE CYCLER EARNINGS SUMMARY:

STAGE 1.

$100 (N50,000)

STAGE 2

$200 (N100,000)

STAGE 3

$400 (N200,000)

STAGE 4

$800(N400,000)

STAGE 5

$1,600 (N800,000)

STAGE 6

$3,200 (N1,600,000)