post

Former Nigeria’s Environment Minister and New United Nations Deputy-Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed has arrived the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The 9th UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres was also at the Headquarters making it the first time he would be there.

photo-3

He told UN staff that “Only global solutions can solve global problems and the UN is the cornerstone of that.”

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

See more photos below;

post-1

photo