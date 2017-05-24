It has been more than two years since the Senate confirmed the 21 ministerial nominees President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded to it.

The sudden death of James Ocholi, a minister of state for labour and productivity died on March 16, 2016 in an auto crash alongside his wife and son and the appointment of Minister of Environment, Amina Mohammed as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General led to new appointments.

They were replaced with Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan as Minister of State for Labour and Productivity and Minister of Environment respectively.

Meanwhile Nigerians have called for a cabinet reshuff due to the lack of activities some ministries.

Nigerian Monitor brings you some of the ministers Nigerians believe are underperforming;

1.) Minister Of Education: Adamu Adamu

The former Daily Trust columnist has been attacked by Nigerians for the lack of activities in his ministry. Not much has been heard from his ministry since he unveiled his roadmap for a radical change in the education sector between 2016 and 2019.

The country’s literacy level has not reduced and other issues like funding, quality, labour disputes and the staggering number of out-of-school children are yet to be addressed.

There were several calls by Nigerians for President Buhari to sack Adamu. More specifically, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack him because he is insensitive and lacks commitment to reversing the dwindling Nigerian education sector. ASUU added that Mr Adamu failed to engage with the union on its repeated demands and correspondences.

2.) Minister Of Agriculture And Rural Development: Audu Ogbeh

Ogbeh who was a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party from 2001-2005 promised to solve the many problems bedeviling the sector.

His ministry promised to reduce the $32 billion spent on annual importation of food. But Nigeria still spends between $3 billion and $5 billion annually on food importation, with rice importation alone amounting to $6 million daily.

Like Adamu, he also launched a roadmap “The Green Alternative: Agriculture Promotion Policy, 2016-2020,” to boost food production in Nigeria’ but it remains to be seen if the country’s food production has been boosted.

3.) Minister Of Youths And Sports Development: Solomon Dalung

Since he resumed office, his actions have shown he is a round peg in a square hole. He is known for making controversial statements that makes one wonder how he bagged the appointment.

Known for donning khaki and red beret, Dalung who took nine years to bag Bachelor of Law (LLB) tried to settle the leadership crisis in the National Football Federation (NFF), between Christopher Giwa, of Giwa FC and Amaju Pinnick who both laid claim to the Presidency of the NFF,an attempt that was not needed as FIFA had already recognised Pinnick as the authentic.

It was also during his time the victorious super falcons were not paid their allowances and bonuses, he also goofed when he said the Super Eagles did not need to qualify for the 2018 world cup since they could not win it. He was also attacked by Nigerians for his role in the travelling arrangement of the Under-23 dream team for the Rio 2016 Olympics in Brazil.

4.) Minister Of Communications: Adebayo Shittu

The telecommunications sector increased Nigeria’s GDP by 8.7 per cent in 2015 and the ministry also generated over N500 million from Radio Licensing under the Oyo State politician’s watch.

However, Nigeria still loses about N78 billion annually to cybercrime and mobile phone users still receive unsolicited messages and forced to pay for unsuccessful services.

He feigned ignorance of the botched plan of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to increase the cost of data plans.

Shittu alleged he got to know about the move via news reports like other Nigerians though the NCC is within his jurisdiction.

5.) Minister Of Industry, Trade And Investment: Okechukwu Enelemah

He promised to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria but like you can tell, it is tough to operate a business due to the unfavourable cost of registering a business.

The fact some businesses have closed up shop in the last one year and imports continue increasing has made mockery of every other achievement he might have recorded.

6.) Minister Of Foreign Affairs: Geoffrey Onyeama

The inability of his ministry to successfully find a solution to the violence against Nigerians residing in South African has overwhelmed the success his ministry recorded when it secured the release of Nigerians detained in Turkey following the failed coup attempt in the country in July, 15, 2016.

7.) Minister Of Federal Capital Territory: Mohammed Bello

The Nation’s capital has not been the same since Mallam Nasir El-Rufai stopped being the FCT minister.

Abuja residents wonder if they have a minister as the roads have deteroriated while most of the traffic lights have stopped functioning.

According to a recent online poll conducted by politics commentator, Kayode Ogundamisi, Bello was rated 79% for doing badly, 17% thought he was doing fairly well while just 4% though he was doing very well.

8.) Niger Delta Minister: Usani Uguru

Although relative peace is being enjoyed in the Oil rich region, there is the fear that something could just trigger the militants to return to the creeks to wreck havoc on the oil firms and vandalise pipelines.

Insecurity and militancy still buffets the region.

9.) Minister Of Power, Works And Housing: Babatunde Raji Fashola

He looks to be overwhelmed with the 3 giant ministries President Muhammadu Buhari asked him to oversee.

Fashola had during the campaign for the 2015 general elections said Nigeria was having poor power supply because the former administration was unserious about it.

Power generation in the country has degenerated since he got into office.

Known for his versatility and hardwork when he was the governor of Lagos state, he however seems overburdened with the pressure of the three ministries though progress is being made in the rehabilitation of the Lagos/Ibadan expressway that he hasn’t really delivered in any of the ministries.

Note: You are free to drop names of Ministers that you think have been underperforming but were not included in the post.