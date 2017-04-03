Mark Callaway popularly known as The Undertaker on Sunday, April 2 brought an end to a 25-year career after losing to Roman Reigns at the WWE WrestleMania 33.

Undertaker placed his ring gear in the middle of the ring to show he had had his last match, leaving WWE fans in floods of tears.

The Phenom ended his career with a Wrestlemania record of 23-2.

The Undertaker left his iconic black hat, coat and gloves in the center of the ring.

The “Deadman” waved goodbye to the crowd before disappearing through an opening in the floor of the ramp that descended from the stage.

Watch Video Below;