Heritage, a 200 level student of UNIBEN is currently fighting for her life after she was stabbed severally in the head by her friend named Becky.

The victim’s sister claims the argument started over a wrapper, before it escalated into this graphic stabbing. Narrating what happened, she wrote;

“God is Faithful but justice must be served Watch the kind of friends you keep oh! My sister was stabbed in her head five times by Becky Isoken Oseye – 200 level Mass communication student

“After the stabbing she began to shout ‘die die die: and Uniben security was doing nothing about it. Instead of carrying the culprit out immediately, they allowed her brush her teeth, eat, bath and then catwalk to the security office.

"On arrival, she was given a seat and sat majestically instead of being locked up. Can you imagine no friend went with Becky except myself, Osas and my sister when she was admitted for appendicitis and she could do something like this?

“I even talked with her (after the incident) and she said abeg leave me alone, what she had done was just ice cream. It was stated that she has done something similar in her secondary school ‘presco girls school’. That she tore the girls body with knife.