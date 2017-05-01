The death of a 100-level student, Ayomide Ariyibi of Business Administration of the University of Lagos, has been confirmed by the management of the Institution.

The Deputy Registrar, UNILAG, Toyin Adebule, added that the student killed herself at home and the management would met with her family.

He said, “She died at home. There is a rumour that she was accused of stealing some things in the hostel. When we meet the family, we will know what exactly happened. But definitely, she is dead. Definitely, she committed suicide. I have gone to her hall and I have confirmed the incident. Our thoughts are with the family.”

The victim was reported to have taken her life after her roommates in Amina Hall accused her of stealing some make-up kits and clothes, which were allegedly found in her custody.

While following her mother home, Ariyibi’s hostel mates were said to have booed her.

It was gathered that the mother later returned home to see Ariyibi in a critical condition.

According to one Ajani Damilola, who shared the information on Facebook, the victim’s mother asked her what happened and she pointed towards insecticide.

She was rushed to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, where she died.