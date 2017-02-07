The Management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has released a dress code notice for students of the institution, banning outfits such as knickers and mini-skirts, dresses, which are not at least, knee length.

In a circular to undergraduates, the university management said, “indecent modes of exposure do not reflect the seriousness, dignity and character-moulding nature of the institution.”

The management warned undergraduates to desist from wearing mini-skirts, tight outfits and those that expose sensitive parts of the body.

“It has been observed that some male and female students of the University of Lagos dress indecently on campus, even to lectures. Indecent dresses are either too tight, too short or expose sensitive parts of the body.

“Students should maintain a clean and well-cared for appearance in all settings on campus. Wearing of tight, strapless and revealing clothes whose length are above the knees are inappropriate,” the circular read.

Henceforth, male and female UNILAG students are not allowed to wear the following:

i. All tight-fitting clothes including skirts, trousers and blouses

ii. All clothes, which reveal sensitive parts of the body such as the bust, chest, belly, upper arms and the buttocks. Example of such dresses are transparent clothing, spaghetti tops, tubes and. Skirts and dresses with slits above the knees fall in this category.

iii. Outfits such as knickers and mini-skirts, dresses, which are not at least, knee length.

iv. Inappropriate outfits e.g party-wear, beach wear and bathroom slippers should not be worn to lectures.

v. Outfits such as T-shirts, skirts and jeans, which carry obscene and subliminal messages.

vi. Trousers such as hip-riders and low waist jeans.

For matriculation and graduation ceremonies, the management mandated students to wear academic gowns on a black or grey suit.

Lecturers and administrators have also empowered to exclude students from academic activities if they are not properly dressed.